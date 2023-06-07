What are the meanest, toughest killers around your garden pond? Dragonflies!

Dragonflies have been around longer than the dinosaurs. They don't have teeth but can bite and are 95% successful when attempting to catch prey. Dragonflies are prolific hunters, and in all stages of their life have one thing on their mind: Killing something and eating it.

We see colorful dragonflies flying around ponds, but that's not how they spend most of their lives. Most of the life cycle of a dragonfly stays as a nymph in water -- some species up to five years in water -- before they fly. What are they doing there? These efficient hunters prey on aquatic insects, small fish, worms, mosquito larvae and tadpoles. Then they become winged adults that live about six months.

Do we want these flying assassins around us? Of course we do! They eat mosquitos, midges and biting flies, as well as any other insects they can catch. It's also fun to watch them dart around flowers and ponds at 35 miles per hour.

Robert Thomas has been studying, catching, and photographing these incredible insects for 21 years. His photographs have graced the covers of numerous field guides. His collection of photographs contains many very rare species, and when it comes to getting wonderful photographs of dragonflies Thomas said, "It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and a little good luck and know-how."

Thomas is scheduled at Hobbs State Park to show incredible images of Odonata, or Dragonflies, which are his favorite flying critters. Immediately following the lecture will be an outdoor dragonfly catch and release at the visitor center. Bring your camera. Bring the entire family to the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center on Hwy 12, just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection, on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m.

Call the park office at 479-789-5000 or visit the Friends of Hobbs Facebook page or website to check on the latest status of programs.