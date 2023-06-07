The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 7, 2023

John W. Bennett

John W. Bennett, 85, died May 31, 2023, in Bella Vista, Ark., surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Originally from Wisconsin, he married Maida. Having learned the trade of sail making while living in New Orleans, he opened his own sail loft, Custom Sails, in Racine, Wisc., and operated his family focused business for 32 years. He was an active member of the Racine Yacht Club and helped create the now famous Hook Race. After retiring from sail making, he moved to Bella Vista where he was active in the Sugar Creek Model Railroad Club and co-chairman of the NW Arkansas Model Train show for 19 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maida; his daughters, Tanya Galardi, Alexandra Bennett; and one granddaughter.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

David E. Grambort

David E. Grambort, MD, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 1, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark., due to Frontotemporal Dementia.

He was born June 12, 1941, in Escanaba, Mich., to Orel and Everett Grambort. As an Army brat he lived many places, including Japan and the Philippines. He graduated from Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco; from Western Michigan University; and Wayne State University School of Medicine. He interned at UCLA before serving in the Army Special Forces for two years in Vietnam. He then started a five year surgical residency at UCSD; then he started his private practice in 1975 in Poway, Calif., and worked at Pomerado Hospital for 16 years. He moved to Fayetteville, Ark., in 1991 as Chief of Surgery at the VA Hospital. He retired in December of 1999 due to arthritis. He enjoyed volunteering, traveling, hiking and backpacking.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Meredith.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julia; brother, Fred Grambort (Cecily Yee); sister, Mary Ann Renz.

There will not be a service.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Charles Alden Learned

Charles Alden Learned, 89, who spent almost 30 years in the brokerage business in Wichita, Kan., before retiring to Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with his wife at his side.

Born in Stafford, Kan., on Sept. 14, 1933, he was raised on a wheat farm in nearby Zenith by parents, Wilmer and Vivian Learned. He graduated from Stafford High School and then Sterling College in 1955. He married Sarah Jean Starbuck at Zenith Community Church in 1954 and their only child, Rodney, was born the following summer. The family moved to Wichita in 1956, and he eventually established his firm, Learned Investments. After the couple moved to Bella Vista in 1987, he continued to play tennis and participated in countless gospel "sings" throughout the region.

Charles Learned was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Jean, in 2004; by his wife of almost fourteen years, Fay Dean Learned, in 2019; and by all three of his siblings, Arthur in 2006, Wesley in 2016, and Edith Ann in 2022.

He is survived by his wife of three years, Mary Ashby Learned; Rod Learned (Valerie Laham) of Wichita; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 502 W Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Ernest Edward Marlow, Jr.

Ernest Edward Marlow, born Nov. 23, 1924, died on May 24, 2023.

He was born and raised in San Francisco, Calif. He served in the US Coast Guard WWII and played professional baseball for the NY Yankees organization. He married Joyce Whinery in 1947 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He served as a police officer for 20 years and helped establish the first police juvenile division in Idaho. He continued his education and graduated in 1975 with a Master of Science. He moved to Spokane, Wash., to teach at the Spokane Community College. He married Ella Euteneier in August 1973 and welcomed her daughters into his family. They moved to Bella Vista where he enjoyed golf and was very active in the Masonic and Shriners organizations and the Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ella (Jean) of Rogers; daughters, Jerri Mechels (Dean) of Bella Vista, Nancy Nolan of Bentonville, Vicki Smyth of Yakima, Wash., Linda Zigler (Chuck) of Morton, Wash.; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Innisfree Living, 300 Innisfree Circle in Rogers, Ark.. Military honors and inurnment will be at the Fayetteville National Cemetery on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Marlow



Bennett

