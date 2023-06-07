Speed limit changes coming to unposted Benton County roads

The Benton County Quorum Court voted to approve an ordinance to change all unposted speed limits on unincorporated roads to 40MPH. This will go into effect 30 days after publication. In 1994, a Benton County-wide ordinance made all roads with an unposted speed limit 55 mph. This speed limit is 15 mph faster than A.C.A. § 27-51-216 which reads as follows: "If a county judge has not established a speed limit on a county road within the jurisdictional boundaries of his or her county, then the speed limit shall be forty miles per hour (40 m.p.h.) on the county road."

Most of Benton County's highly trafficked roads have a posted speed limit. The new ordinance applies only to unposted roads which are less traveled and located mostly in very rural parts of the county.

According to an analysis by the Benton County Road Department, the roads without an established speed limit would be hazardous to drive 55 mph on and proposed a new ordinance to set all roads without an established speed limit to 40 mph to adhere to the Arkansas State Code and to improve safety on rural roads.

"The Benton County Road Department and Benton County Sheriff's Office are in agreement that these rural roads be changed to 40 mph for the safety of our drivers and residents," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "Many of these roads are not highly trafficked and any roads that do have an already posted speed limit will not be affected by this ordinance."

"The safety of Benton County drivers and the crews working on these roads led to the decision to lower the speed limit by 15 mph," said Administrator of Public Safety Jay Frasier. "We continually strive to improve our roads and safety. This is another step we are taking to protect drivers on our roads."

Signage will be posted to inform drivers of the 15 mph change. A social media campaign has also been launched to inform drivers and will continue periodically on a quarterly basis to remind drivers of the speed change.