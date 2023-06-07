The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | June 7, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Kingswood, May 31

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT -- First, Mark Milton (34); second, Darrell Bottjen (35); third, Ralph Nimmer (37)

B-FLIGHT -- First, (tie), David Bachelder and Joe Ridolfo (32); third, Barry Owen (33)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Chet Campbell (33); second, Dale Zumbro (34); third, (tie), Ken Lanshe and Jerry Young (36)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Mike Lehner (31); second, Charles Hult (32); third. Hillary Krueger (34)

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

