RELIGION: Pentecost 2023

"When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place." Acts 2:1.

Saturday, May 27, was Pentecost, the 50th day following the Resurrection of Jesus Christ that commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit on Jesus's first disciples as they were all together in one place.

On this day of Pentecost 2023, we are not together. We are deeply divided, perhaps hopelessly divided. Racism, sexism, nationalism and all the other "isms" are destroying us. We judge others based on the color of their skin, age, gender, sexual preference, political affiliation and on and on it goes. The message we hear from political leaders and political leader wannabes is not unifying. It is hate-filled and divisive.

Instead of the brilliant red, yellow and orange tongues of fire that rested on those first disciples, we are witnessing protest, police shootings, mass shootings and other assorted acts of hatred. Today is a grey, colorless day. Join with me in imagining a world where color and diversity are appreciated and embraced. Join with me in this prayer:

"Come, Holy Spirit, Come! Fill the hearts of your people and kindle in us the fire of your love."

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.