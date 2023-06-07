Mimostly Champagne Hikers are all about friendship, food

When Kerry Blomberg moved to Bella Vista, she wanted to find a group to hike with, but it was in the middle of covid. Since it appeared most Bella Vista groups had suspended in-person meetings, she decided to start a new group and knew she needed a way to make it appealing. That's how the Mimostly Champagne Hiking Club got its start.

"It's been awesome to see what has happened," she said. Mimosa drinking is not required, she explained, but they are usually available after the hike.

"It's more of a potluck social," she said. "You should see the spread."

Their hikes are usually in Bella Vista or close by. They happen on Saturday mornings, but the times and locations change each week. A Facebook page announces the schedule. Sometimes there are two hikes planned on a Saturday with one close by and one a little further away. Members of the Mimostly Champagne Hiking Club Facebook page also announce kayaking trips on the page.

While Blomberg started the group, she turned over much of the organizing to Kirk Hardina.

He started leading the hikes because he knows the trails. He was also new to the area, but he started hiking just to learn about his new home. When his wife convinced him to join the Mimostly group, he had the information they needed. But he doesn't consider himself the group's leader. The group, he said, has its own momentum.

The Saturday morning hikes usually attract about 20 people but those groups often split into other smaller groups that plan other types of outdoor fun. He knows one group met to go pick blueberries recently. Often members will meet to kayak during the week and one member posts about out of town opportunities.

There's a group of Mimostly hikers that are planning a hiking trip in Ireland later this year, Wendi Hardina said.

"It's not the end all, it's really just the start," Kirk Hardina said about the hiking. "That's what makes it work. There are always new people to meet, new friends to make."

Hardina can't name his favorite trail because there are so many, he said, but he always enjoys the Lake Ann bluffs where the group hiked on Saturday, June 3.

"It's really beautiful," he said.

The size of the trailheads sometimes limits the group. Some of the trailheads just don't hold enough cars and there's usually no way to park on the street. Once the hike is posted -- usually on Thursday of each week -- it takes place rain or shine.

The group works because all the members are relatively new to Bella Vista, Karen Simons said. She was hiking with the group on Saturday, which marked three months in Bella Vista for her family. The group includes all ages from early 20's to well past retirement. Kids and dogs are often included.

"Everyone seems to get along," Simons said.

To find out more about the group, look for their Facebook page by searching Mimostly Champagne Hiking Club.