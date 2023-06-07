May marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of May per Benton County Records.
May 2
Robert Charles DeBacco, 57, and Heather Nichole Bradley, 46, both of Bella Vista
May 4
Nathan Graham Depoy, 32, and Kelsey Brooke Hansen, 28, both of Bella Vista
Robert Glen Evans III, 52, Bentonville, and Elisabeth Marie Graham, 38, Bella Vista
May 8
Jacob Thomas Hasslinger, 21, and Madison Wynona Cullum, 21, both of Bella Vista
Stacey Lee Spone, 63, and Paula Marie Horlick, 61, both of Bella Vista
May 10
Ethan Marshall Bradley, 27, and Jennifer Rae Letterman, 35, both of Bella Vista
May 19
Christopher Dale Storm, 20, and Samantha Jean Cunningham, 23, both of Bella Vista
May 22
James Harrison Williams IV, 29, and Kinsee Rachelle Bailey, 28, both of Bella Vista
May 26
Joseph Patrick McCall, 41, Springdale, and Rachel Dawn Flowers, 38, Bella Vista
May 30
Robert Jacob Brandon, 40, Fayetteville, and Melanie Ann Michael, 39, Bella Vista
May 31
Stephen Paul Atkinson, 67, and Kathy Ann Aday, 64, both of Bella Vista