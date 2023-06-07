Local hiking clubs predate local trails

Two Bella Vista Hiking Clubs have been hiking since before the Back Forty Trails went in and they are still going.

The Hill and Dale Hikers have 140 members and usually attract 20 to 35 people on their weekly hikes. Their Facebook page has 600 members. Their webpage, bvhikingclub.com, has photos from 2010 through 2023, but the club has been around since 1999.

They hike in the spring and the fall, President Jan Casebere said, although that might change. Some members want to hike through the winter but that won't be decided until the new officers take over at the end of the year. Fall hikes will be planned at a July meeting and take place between September and November.

The hikes are often scheduled on week days when there is less traffic on the trails. This year they traveled to the Buffalo River and Devils Den Park in March, along with hikes in Bella Vista. In April, they went to Hobbs State Park, Robber's Cave State Park in Wilburton, Okla., and High Bank Twin Falls in Cass. In May, it was Fayetteville, Huntsville and Pineville, Mo. Their final spring hike was at Blowing Springs Park.

Because the club takes the time off in the summer and winter, Casebere worked with the city of Bella Vista on the Facebook page Hike Bella Vista. That page has almost 1,000 members who are happy to answer each others questions. There are also lots of photos posted.

Some Hill and Dale members are also members of the Ozark Hill Hikers, President Pat Golden said, but Ozark Hill Hikers is an affiliate of a national group, the American Volkssport Association.

According to the webpage AVA.org, there are 200 active clubs in the United States and 2,500 events each year.

The local group has been walking since 2008. The group organizes both group walks and individual walks that can be accessed through the AVA.org website. They currently have 35 members, but some of those are family memberships so there are more than 35 people involved.

"This year we have 11 different walks in the northwest Arkansas area," Golden said. Eventually, members of the group will walk in every Arkansas county. Some members plan vacations around routes they want to walk.

Although guests can join the group walks for free, there is a fee for individual walks that helps pay the costs of the printed material that the club hands out. For each walk, which is often in an urban area, there is a page of directions and a map. When a member registers for a walk they get the information about how to pick up the printed materials. There is also a way to register and receive the information virtually.

Members of Ozark Hills Hikers often hike with members from other areas. In fact, several local members are planning a trip to Little Rock to walk with a woman from New York who is doing a walk in every state. Arkansas and Hawaii are her last two states.

Other hikers, Golden said, try to find a hike in a city that represents each letter of the alphabet. She walked in Urbana, Ohio, and Xenia, Ohio.

For more information about the Ozark Hills Hikers, search for their Facebook page or go to the national website, AVA.org.