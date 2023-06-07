The Weekly Vista
Library kicks off summer reading program

by Sally Carroll Bella Vista Public Library | June 7, 2023 at 11:15 a.m.

The Summer Reading Program, themed "All Together Now," kicked off Friday, June 2, at the Bella Vista Public Library. The program is for all ages. Throughout the six-week program, staff will host events and interactive programming.

The Summer Reading Program concludes on Friday, July 14, with an End of Summer Reading Block Party from noon-2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for all ages who reach their reading goals. Registration is required with a call to the library once participants have have completed their challenge in Beanstack to reserve a spot.

Note that programs are subject to change.

Kids summer activities

Pre-School Storytime -- Fridays, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., ages 0-5

Special guests: The Amazeum on June 16, and music instructor Lindsay Burnett on July 7

Big Kid Storytime -- Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., ages 6-8, unless otherwise stated.

Special guest: The Amazeum on June 27

Family Lego Days -- Wednesdays, June 7 and July 5, all day for all ages.

George Reader Magic Show -- Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Recommended for ages 5 and over.

Kids' Printing Workshop with artist Paige Dirksen -- Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. Recommended for ages 6-12.

STEAM Workshop: Mr. Jeff Science -- Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Recommended for ages 6-12.

Movies at the Library -- The Lego Movie (PG) on Monday, July 3, at 4 p.m. Runtime is 1:40.

Opera in the Ozarks Cinderella -- Wednesday, July 5. at 1 p.m. Recommended for ages 6 and over.

Wonders of Wildlife Book & A Beast -- Wednesday, July 12, at two different times: Noon and 1:15 p.m. Recommended for ages 5+.

Teen summer activities

Teen Nights -- Friday, July 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. is Teen Night Jeopardy

Teen Book Club – Tuesday, June 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Craft Club – We're Hooked! Crafting Club, crocheting and knitting, Thursday, June 22, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Adult summer activities

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club – Monday, June 12 and July 10, at 5 p.m.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club – Thursdays June 8-July 13 from 1-2:30 p.m.

True Crime Club – Thursday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. Featured case: Jodi Arias.

True Crime Club: Current Events – Tuesdays, June 13 and July 11, at 5:30 p.m.

The Book Was Better Book Club – Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Book: A Man Called Ove; and on July 13, The Secret Life of Bees.

Friends of the Library Encore Book Store

The Encore Book Store is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the library. The book store is located right inside the front doors and to the left. This is a great opportunity every day to find your special read for a very reduced price. The June special at the book store is one-half off western books.

