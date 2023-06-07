Library kicks off summer reading program

The Summer Reading Program, themed "All Together Now," kicked off Friday, June 2, at the Bella Vista Public Library. The program is for all ages. Throughout the six-week program, staff will host events and interactive programming.

The Summer Reading Program concludes on Friday, July 14, with an End of Summer Reading Block Party from noon-2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for all ages who reach their reading goals. Registration is required with a call to the library once participants have have completed their challenge in Beanstack to reserve a spot.

Note that programs are subject to change.

Kids summer activities

Pre-School Storytime -- Fridays, 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., ages 0-5

Special guests: The Amazeum on June 16, and music instructor Lindsay Burnett on July 7

Big Kid Storytime -- Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., ages 6-8, unless otherwise stated.

Special guest: The Amazeum on June 27

Family Lego Days -- Wednesdays, June 7 and July 5, all day for all ages.

George Reader Magic Show -- Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Recommended for ages 5 and over.

Kids' Printing Workshop with artist Paige Dirksen -- Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. Recommended for ages 6-12.

STEAM Workshop: Mr. Jeff Science -- Wednesday, June 28, at 3 p.m. Recommended for ages 6-12.

Movies at the Library -- The Lego Movie (PG) on Monday, July 3, at 4 p.m. Runtime is 1:40.

Opera in the Ozarks Cinderella -- Wednesday, July 5. at 1 p.m. Recommended for ages 6 and over.

Wonders of Wildlife Book & A Beast -- Wednesday, July 12, at two different times: Noon and 1:15 p.m. Recommended for ages 5+.

Teen summer activities

Teen Nights -- Friday, July 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. is Teen Night Jeopardy

Teen Book Club – Tuesday, June 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Craft Club – We're Hooked! Crafting Club, crocheting and knitting, Thursday, June 22, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Adult summer activities

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club – Monday, June 12 and July 10, at 5 p.m.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club – Thursdays June 8-July 13 from 1-2:30 p.m.

True Crime Club – Thursday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. Featured case: Jodi Arias.

True Crime Club: Current Events – Tuesdays, June 13 and July 11, at 5:30 p.m.

The Book Was Better Book Club – Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Book: A Man Called Ove; and on July 13, The Secret Life of Bees.

Friends of the Library Encore Book Store

The Encore Book Store is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the library. The book store is located right inside the front doors and to the left. This is a great opportunity every day to find your special read for a very reduced price. The June special at the book store is one-half off western books.