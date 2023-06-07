LETTER: Closing of Papa Mike’s

At the May 25 POA Board meeting during the open forum section, Marlene Barron presented petitions with more than 1000 signatures asking the Board not to close Papa Mike's. Also a couple members (including me) spoke and/or had letters read asking the Board to consider the same thing.

After the open forum the Chairman read a previously prepared statement that said no to the request to not close Papa Mike's. The fact that the statement was previously prepared shows that he did not consider the requests of the membership (thru the petitions) or the speakers. He later in the meeting stated that the Board's job was only to hire the General Manager to run the POA!

I respectfully disagree with this statement. If the Board has the power to hire and fire a GM, they certainly have the power to make strong suggestions to him about doing what the membership wants.

I would again urge Board members to have some backbone and direct the GM (your employee, in the Chairman's own words) to extend Mike's contract and not close Papa Mike's just to satisfy the ego of the GM.

Doug Farner

Bella Vista