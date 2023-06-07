Law office project back on table

A request for a large scale development that was withdrawn in March has made its way back in front of the Bella Vista Planning Commission.

During its work session held at the District Court on Thursday, June 1, the Commission heard from Expedient Civil Engineering's Jason Ingalls, who is the applicant on the project, about the proposal for a 3,220 square foot building which will contain two suites for general office use at 2846 Bella Vista Way.

The building, which would be located on the north end of the Berksdale Center Commercial Subdivision and on the northern side of Bella Vista Dental, would include the Lisa Reeves Law Office.

In March the application was withdrawn in part because the substandard size and steep topography of the lot forced the applicant to request a reduction of the 75-foot front setback to 59 feet, and an email included in the report from Ingalls to Megan Workman, a planner with the city's Community Development Services, said a geotechnical engineer hired to produce site borings "encountered bedrock at a depth of 12 feet" and the engineer wouldn't recommend cutting more than nine feet, meaning "it would not be feasible to connect to Bella Vista Way and maintain a maximum grade of 15% on the driveway."

The situation forced the applicant to consider others options for the driveway.

Withdrawing the request included withdrawing an accompanying waiver request regarding driveway slope, cut setbacks, pedestrian accommodations and detention, as well as the withdrawal of a zoning variance request on the minimum C-4 Shopping Center District front building setback for the large scale development.

Besides the request for the large scale development, the proposal included a zoning variance request on front setback requirements within the C-4 Shopping Center District as well as a waiver regarding on-site detention of water runoff, pedestrian accommodations and cut setbacks.

The work session opened with a discussion on an item of unfinished business concerning a dockside ordinance change, a proposal that would amend Sec. 109-185 with the intent to remove the restriction of one dock per parcel by striking subsection (d) of the section.

Three other items of new business discussed during the work session included:

A variance request on the septic system setbacks for a proposed single-family development at 9 Cannich Drive requested by applicant Bart Hester.

A variance request on the side building setback for a proposed addition to an existing house at 48 Bosworth Circle requested by N&K Homes, on behalf of Rob & Diane O'Byrne.

A proposal to amend Sec. 109-42(b)(1) to add subsection (c): Size of a permanent sign may be increased up to 10%.