Kids build machines at STEAM workshop

Several children attended a STEAM workshop on Wednesday, May 31, at the Bella Vista Public Library, in which the theme was building Rube Goldberg machines.

Ashdon Wilson, who formerly served as youth library assistant but took on the role of children's librarian on Monday, explained that Rube Goldberg machines are complex machines that use chain reactions to perform a simple task.

Children worked together in groups to assemble the parts of the machine out of Legos for about 45 minutes. Then they put the parts together and tested the whole machine. Next they watched a video of the world's largest Rube Goldberg machine. Then they went back to work on their project.

Natalie George, of Bella Vista, brought her three children, Eisley, 9, Oliver, 7, and Preston, 5, to the workshop.

"This is our first one to come to for the summer, but we've come multiple times since we moved to Bella Vista six months ago," she said. "We love it here. It's great."

Jennifer Brewer brought her 7-year-old daughter, Lillian Brewer, to the event.

"We come to a lot of the library stuff," she said. "They always have some great fun stuff for the kids to do."

Wilson said she chose the Rube Goldberg machines for a STEAM workshop activity because "Summer reading starts (June 2) and the theme is 'All Together Now' and we have to work all together to accomplish a simple task."

She added, "It was fun. I haven't done anything like this in a STEAM before where everyone's working together. It worked out really well. It was fun to watch the kids problem solve and figure things out."