Gravette offering free meal program

Gravette School District is offering free summer meals for kids at Gravette Upper Elementary, 508 8th Avenue in Gravette. The program runs through July 28 serving breakfast/lunch from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It is a drive through where participants can pick up meals at the back of the building closest to the playground.

There is no cost or enrollment required and the program is open to all kids and teens 18 and under. Contact For more information call Sheila Roughton at 479-640-5103 or email her at [email protected]