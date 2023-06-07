Garden Club sale has large turnout

Forty minutes into the Bella Vista Garden Club's June 2-3 perennial plant sale, the facility at Village Wastewater was crowded with people.

By 9 a.m. on June 2, the club was starting to sell out of some items.

"We opened 10 minutes early because people were at the roadway," said Joal Miller, who coordinates the plant sale. "It's been great. Things seem to be going well. The turnout has been wonderful. I've heard people say the plants look wonderful."

Garden Club members in yellow aprons assisted customers in finding items for their gardens, whether sun or shade plants, shrubs, trees, flowers or house plants.

Mary Beth Green of Rogers had day lilies and an iris in her cart.

"I had seen their ad on Facebook and the variety of plants they had, and I knew they were good plants, so I thought I would come out and support them," she said. She added she just moved to the area two years ago and has been building up her flower beds.

Valerie Spaink, of Bella Vista, and her 4-month-old baby, Odys, attended the sale with her mother, Marion Spaink, also of Bella Vista, and her sister, Melanie Spaink, of Bentonville.

Valerie Spaink said, "We moved here three years ago and then my entire family followed suit. I have a big garden at home, so every time there's a plant sale, we committed to going to all of them."

Garden Club member Ginny Vance was helping customers with sun plants. She said the sun plant bed was going very well with native plants.

"People are asking for grasses. They're asking for color. This whole bed was full," she said, regarding the sun bed that was about half full at the time.

"We had people here at 7:30 trying to get in, which is typical of our plant sale," she said. She added customers were "very happy, very anxious to see what they can grow. One gentleman was here with three carts to build a brand new garden here in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista resident Paula, who declined to give her last name, said she is new to the area. She had a hydrangea and a coreopsis in her cart.

She said the sale was "Excellent, excellent, excellent. Everyone is so friendly and helpful. I can't wait to join the Garden Club in September. I love to garden. I have a green thumb up to my elbow."

Miller said the club sold about 1,600 plants and raised about $8,000. Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships for students in the horticulture program at the University of Arkansas.