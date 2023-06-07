The Weekly Vista
Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | June 7, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 30 were: Jeannie Swinney and Nancy Veach, first; Bob and Bev Wilson, second; Larry and Ginger Anderson, third; Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners on May 25: North-South, Robert Gromatka and Len Fettig; East-West, Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Winners on May 30: North-South, Dale Morrisett and John Frey; East-West, Diane and Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.

Print Headline: Cards and Games

