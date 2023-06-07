Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 15

11:19 a.m. Police received a report on Brentwood Drive that two kayaks were stolen from Avalon Beach.

Tuesday, May 16

9:39 p.m. Police arrested Jonathan Max Voelcker, 56, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Cliffside.

Wednesday, May 17

3:56 a.m. Police responded to a suspicious situation call regarding an occupied vehicle at Stoneykirk Boat Ramp. The person in the vehicle had just been evicted and was sleeping in their vehicle. The responding officer told them they were not allowed to do that.

Thursday, May 18

1:40 a.m. Police arrested Ryan L. Evenson, 45, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container and careless driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Peach Orchard.

Friday, May 19

12:34 a.m. Police received a report on County Road that people were banging on someone's windows. When police arrived, the subjects had already left.

Saturday, May 20

3:44 p.m. Police arrested Noah Lee Yingst, 24, in connection with two out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Community Church.

Sunday, May 21

2:02 a.m. Police arrested Sergio Enrique Nava, 51, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Peach Orchard.

Monday, May 22

1:51 a.m. Police arrested Cody Archibald, 47, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 Southbound and Lowes.

11:47 a.m. Police received a report on Lockhart Place that someone's neighbor hired a company to cut down trees in the reporting person's yard, and the company came and cut them down.

Tuesday, May 23

9:52 a.m. Police arrested Jaymes Edward Ferrell, 30, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 Northbound and Riordan.

3:14 p.m. Police received a report on Marionet Circle that a person was taking care of a home and she let a painter in to do work. She told the painter they could have any of the belongings in the home except the jewelry and now $10,000 worth of jewelry is missing from the home.

Wednesday, May 24

4:20 p.m. Police received a report on Boyce Drive of loud music in the area. Police responded and were unable to find any loud music playing.

Thursday, May 25

10:20 p.m. Police received a report on Hope Drive of a barking dog. Police responded to the address, and the dog was inside and could be heard from the street, the report said. No one appeared to be home. A door hanger was left and an email was sent to animal control.

Friday, May 26

12:28 p.m. Police received a report on Fountainhall Drive that there was a copperhead in someone's back yard and they were worried about it getting their dog or kids.

Saturday, May 27

11:53 p.m. Police received a report on Ingleborough Drive that loud bass music was playing nearby. Police responded and the source of the music was coming from outside the city's jurisdiction.

Sunday, May 28

2:40 a.m. Police arrested Miguel Alberto Reyes, 36, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Kingsland.