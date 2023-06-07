Bella Vista Family Clinic welcomes new patients

D. S. Douglas, M.D. has opened a new internal medicine clinic offering acute and chronic-care services for adults.

Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Douglas graduated from UAMS in Little Rock and completed his residency at the University of Tennessee. Dr. Douglas has specialized in adult and geriatric medicine since 1996.

Dr. Douglas, raised in the Ozarks, is happy to be in Bella Vista, where he plans to practice medicine for the next several decades. Without the wait times of an urgent care or hospital-based clinic, Dr. Douglas is able to provide care during the cold and flu season, but his favorite aspect of his practice is caring for the patient's whole health. He likes to think of his patients as friends who trust him with everything from sudden, unexpected problems to family issues and routine check-ups.

Because Dr. Douglas practices independently, he is able to send you to any hospital or specialist, if you need hospital care or further testing. Even though he does not practice concierge medicine that restricts many insurance carriers, he treats his patients with a superior form of concierge care, giving them his cell number and offering appointments within a day, without the extra cost that comes with concierge medicine. He feels "we're the opposite of a big-box clinic."

When patients have difficulty leaving their homes, Dr. Douglas will gladly make house calls, knowing that these are the people who may need him the most. He also offers remote monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar levels for patients; readings are sent directly, in real-time to Dr. Douglas so that he can monitor patients' diabetes and hypertension more accurately.

He and his nurses, Jessica and Ashley, look forward to serving you.

1801 Forest Hills Blvd,

Bella Vista, AR 72715

bellavistafamilyclinic.com

(479)-445-7906