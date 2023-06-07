Bella Vista Club News

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will host a picnic on Friday, June 9, at the Tanyard Creek Park Pavillion in Bella Vista, just off the parking lot. Preparations will begin around 11:30 a.m. with the meeting starting around noon. Meat, utensils, plates, cups and bottled water will be provided. Please bring a covered dish to share. Drawing for a $25 gift card to a local restaurant will be held. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, June 10, in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Casey's Convenience Store located at 100 S.E. J Street. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Park Springs Park, a Bentonville city park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks consist of greenway trails, gently rolling park land and scenic neighborhoods.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

BV Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club's June 12 program is on Cloud Storage Revisited. Class information for two classes in June -- Security Part 1, and Using Microsoft Windows -- are now on the website. A help clinics will be held on Wednesday, June 21, in the Computer Lab. Genealogy SIG will be held on Friday, June 16, in the Computer Lab.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Daughters of the American Revolution meet the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. For more information send an email to [email protected]

BV Christian Women's Connection

The June Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at 7 Balsham Lane in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, June 14, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Tempe Brown from Greenville, S.C. Her message is titled "Putting the Puzzle of Life Together without the Box Lid." The special feature will be "Jazz Music" by Tempe Brown.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, June 9. For reservations call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Benton County Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will enjoy a social event in June to kick off a busy summer and celebrate a successful plant sale. The public is welcome to attend.

On Tuesday, June 13, the group will gather at the pavilion in the Burns Arboretum at Park Springs located near N.W. 10th Street and N.W. B Street in Bentonville at 5:30 p.m. Members and guests can walk the trails, visit Black Apple Creek and enjoy the beauty of the park. There will be a judged dessert contest in several different categories. Master Gardner John Sparks will share the history of that area where he grew up.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture. They share their training by participating in community projects like the garden that supplies the Helping Hands Food Pantry with fresh produce all summer. Visit the group's website for more information at home.bentoncountygardening.org/

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in the American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, is required and members must have served and been honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The next meeting is Thursday, June 15. Some members will present a slide show of club photos that are on display or of their own photos. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Bella Vista Photography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo., near Walmart. Go to the club's Facebook page at Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club for more information.

