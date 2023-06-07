Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Vacation Bible School "God's Wonder Lab" will be June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided each evening and all are welcome to attend for crafts, games, storytelling, music and fun. Register online at bvlutheran.com.

The choir is now rehearsing for a June 25 concert to take place at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to rehearsals on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of Prayer Shawls, quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are held on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. Contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 for more information.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry volunteers redeem the "Best Choice" labels that are donated and are able to put the money received from those labels towards food items that are needed to stock the pantry shelves.

Bella Vista Community Church

A community blood drive to support the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be held at BVCC on Monday, June 19. Anyone who can donate blood is encouraged to participate.

Looking for "community?" There are a number of Community Life Groups available. Contact the church office.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. If you have a prayer request send it to [email protected] in the church office.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for the time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats. Yarn is provided.

Paper Crafters meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in as the group makes and delivers cards to local groups.

Send an email to [email protected], call 479-855-1126 or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The community is invited to A Blessing of the Pets service at the Loch Lomond Dam Pavilion near the K9 Corral Dog Park on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. The Bella Vista Animal Shelter and Best Friends Pet Resource Center Bentonville will be there. Donations of pet food are requested. Refreshments will follow the blessing service. Bring a lawn chair. Dogs must be on leashes.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The United Lutheran's 2023 Summer Arts program will be held on three consecutive Wednesdays: June 28, July 5 and July 12. Each Wednesday session begins at 5 p.m. and features a different art medium ensuring a diverse and enriching experience for everyone involved. This year's sessions include: Clay Creations on June 28; Gelatin Printing on July 5; and Tie Dye on July 12. These sessions are for those who consider themselves an experienced artist as well as those who simply enjoy exploring new creative outlets. The Summer Arts Program has something for everyone. All necessary art supplies (except t-shirts for tie dye) will be provided. Participation is open to the entire community. For further details and to register for the Summer Arts Program contact the church office at 479- 855-1325. Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve a spot early.

Reservations are open now for the next intranational Food Festival date, which is Saturday, June 10, with North Carolina pulled pork sandwiches offered. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista and this month's offering will be a grab-and-go-only event. Cost is $15 with limited meals available. Call 479-855-1325 to make a reservation or for more information. The festival's future events include: July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

The Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office for more information.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Seniors can take part in free exercise classes at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. The classes use video programs that emphasize each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Participants vary in levels of ability. The areas that are addressed are: balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Email [email protected] with church events open to the community.