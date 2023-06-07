Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

May 22

Chipotle

2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Caulk between warewashing sink and wall has eroded over time.

Romi Investments Corporation/ DBA Beach BBQ

1080 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Smoked pork in hot-hold cabinet at 130 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employees working in kitchen area are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: Employees did not wash hands when changing tasks such as going from handling raw to ready-to-eat foods. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked rice and some ready-to-eat vegetables. Multiple plates/bowls in facility intended for use have a build-up of food residue and grease. Cooked lamb at 73 degrees, cooked this morning and stored on counter.

Priority foundation violations: Handsink was not operational at start of inspection due to loose handle. No consumer advisory on menu for raw ahi tuna.

Core violations: Ice scoop stored in ice for beverages with handle touching ice. There is an accumulation of grease and food residue throughout entire kitchen. Multiple miscellaneous items present in kitchen that are not used for normal operations.

May 23

Best Western Plus Castlerock Inn & Suites

501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No soap at handsink in kitchen prep area.

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager.

May 25

Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Front ice cream area has an accumulation of ice cream and other food residue on counters.

May 26

Element By Westin

3401 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible device for heat sanitizing dish machine.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 22 -- Fujisan Sushi-Inside Sam's Club, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club-Cafe, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club-Deli/Bakery, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville; Sam's Club - Food Store, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd., Bentonville

May 23 -- Boba & Bites, 3540 Macintosh Way, Bentonville; DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel, 301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli/Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market-Food Store, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville

May 26 -- 211 Cafe, 405 S. Main St., Bentonville; Sweet Dream Creamery-Mobile, 213 N.E. A St., Bentonville