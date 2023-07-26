Wondering about Wonderland Cave?

Tucked into the quiet former retirement community of Bella Vista, an abandoned nightclub is the last thing you would expect to find. However, Wonderland Cave is just that. This underground cavern is located near Cooper Elementary School, about a mile east of U.S. 71 up Dartmoor Road in Benton County. It has a fascinating history that dates back to before the early 1900s.

Clarence Andrew (C. A.) Linebarger, the creative manager of Bella Vista Resort, opened the cave as a jazz club March 1, 1930 after having seen similar clubs while overseas visiting Paris, France. If you venture about 300 feet into the cave, you'll find a big room with a vaulted ceiling and a solid concrete floor. This grand hall was used for dances and entertainment for many years, with a special area for a band, a long bar, and cozy booths made of wood and stone. The atmosphere was enchanting, and people loved dancing to the music of big bands and jazz.

During its best days, the Wonderland Underground Nightclub welcomed famous musicians like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington, drawing large crowds, even on its opening night. The cave became a versatile spot, hosting all kinds of events including politician meetings. After the Prohibition era, Linebarger decided to try winemaking and started the Clarence Andrew Linebarger Winery in 1935. The wine was stored and sold from the cave itself. During the Cold War, Wonderland Cave, along with some other nearby caves, became considered as possible nuclear fallout shelters, reflecting the worries of that time.

The cave was held by the Linebarger family until 1985 when Cooper decided not to renew the lease on the cave. So, they sold it to two local businessmen from Benton County who reopened it as a rock club in 1988 and held it until 1995. It was returned to the Linebarger heirs and sold again in 1996. From here, there were several sales and closures on the property. In 1988, Wonderland Cave was recognized for its historical significance and added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Despite many efforts to bring back the cave as a popular tourist spot, it has remained closed since 1995, and its future is uncertain. In 2019, Walton Enterprise Group became the new owner, but there haven't been clear plans for reopening or making changes.

Although Wonderland Cave is sleeping now, its fascinating history still echoes through the cavern. With its unique past and features, it reminds us of the vibrant entertainment scene that once thrived in Bella Vista. Both locals and visitors are excitedly waiting for news about its potential revival, as Wonderland Cave remains an enticing piece of history, patiently waiting to be rediscovered and celebrated once more