Ukesters and jumping fleas: Campers learn to play ukulele

Local residents get a chance to learn how to play what's becoming known as "The instrument of the 21st century" during Ukulele Camp at Bella Vista Community Church.

The inaugural event, replacing the church's Arts Camp this year, engaged 21 participants of all ages, from 5 to 92. The five-day camp ran from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-21 and camp organizer and lead instructor Steve Moore says most of the campers started from scratch, having never played the nylon-stringed instrument, and many without any kind of background in music.

This seems incredible because by day three, pleasant sounds of ukuleles strumming reverberated throughout the church building as the collective group prepared for a live performance Sunday morning at the church.

Each camper received instructional materials, a book of songs for the ukulele and snacks provided daily by church volunteers.

Moore, who happened to be celebrating his 78th birthday on Wednesday, July 19, is a joyful instructor and the students seemed to respond favorably to him and the six other teachers. "The ukulele is a great equalizer, enjoyable and easy to learn for people of all ages and walks of life," he said.

"Learning to play an instrument stimulates the brain cells, improving functions like memory and abstract reasoning skills, which are essential for math and science. Music, in general, helps bring balance and harmony to one's life. Those who learn to play an instrument like ukulele have an outlet for creativity and their emotions," he said.

Moore, a former English and music teacher in California and Washington state, was all smiles when the students performed a version of "Happy Birthday" for his special day. This version has the students purposely playing a wrong note at the end of the tune, saying "whoops" and then quickly adjusting to the proper note for a comedic splash.

The statesmen of the ukulele campers is 92-year-old Harlan Phillips of Bella Vista, who has never attempted to learn an instrument before. "I have no musical background whatsoever but I'm always looking for a challenge and this appeared to be a good opportunity," he said. "I'm kind of struggling to keep up, but I'm having fun."

Phillips has been a member of the Bella Vista Community Church since 1993 and used to own grocery stores in the area. He is originally from Iowa, graduating from the University of Northern Iowa and becoming a high school teacher and football coach. In 1955 he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation and served as a special agent for 26 years in various parts of the country. During his tenure, Phillips supervised the FBI's investigation into the infamous escape of three inmates from Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay in 1962. He recently gave a power-point presentation about the escape to a group of church members.

The ukulele campers were divided into three groups: the Ukalators, the Ukesters and the Jumping Fleas. The smaller groups spent time together working on chords and songs before joining the others for practice.

In the Hawaiian language, the word ukulele means "jumping flea." The name is inspired by the fingers of ukulele players jumping quickly across the fret board, according to an online journal. "Ukes" as they're often called are members of the lute family of instruments. They are of Portuguese origin but were popularized in Hawaii.

Songs the campers were working on for their Sunday performance included "Jesus Loves Me," "Do You Ever Need a Friend?" and "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus." They were working on other tunes just for fun, including "We Are Goin' Up There," based on the melody and chords of Bob Dylan's "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere." Moore changed Dylan's lyrics to reflect thoughts about heaven.

Dylan sang in his chorus, "Oh, oh, are we gonna fly, down in the easy chair" and Moore's version says, "Oh yeah, are we gonna fly, up to our heavenly home."

Ukulele Camp proved to be a fun experience for all, and participants will be able to take their new knowledge and training with them to continue improving on the instrument.

Moore says the camp experience went well beyond his expectations in terms of how much the campers accomplished in such a short time, and he appreciates everyone's eagerness and willingness to learn.

Samuel Clanton/The Weekly Vista



Samuel Clanton/The Weekly Vista



Samuel Clanton/The Weekly Vista

