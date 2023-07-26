The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department invite everyone to the annual National Night Out, from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Kingsdale Pavilion behind Riordan Hall. Hang out with your local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an interesting evidence table and more. Sound a siren as you explore a police car and check out the department's Animal Control truck. Beat the heat in a misting tent. The Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow the public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5 to 7 p.m. for only $1. Bring your kids with their bike and helmet to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo.

Bella Vista Community Band will perform at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be available.

Thursday, Aug. 3

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will hold its August program at Cooper Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Dr. Brooks Blevins is the speaker with a program titled "Before the Firing Squad: Major Enoch O. Wolf and Civil War Retaliation" which looks at the deadly small action warfare that raged in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas during the Civil War. These smaller engagements resulted in tremendous destruction of property and loss of life.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Mark your calendars for the annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. This sale does not include clothing or large furniture. All proceeds benefit local charities. Enjoy great items at fantastic prices and the church's famous orange rolls, cinnamon rolls and Sloppy Joes.

Saturday, Aug. 12

United Lutheran Church invites all to celebrate Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Intranational Village Food Festival. This will be a grab-and-go meal only featuring Swedish meatballs and more. Reservations are required; please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. The church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The festival's last event, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest, will be Sept. 9.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Play Music on the Porch Day will be celebrated at the Bella Vista Historical Museum with the Southern Strings. They will perform at 10:15 a.m. Bring your lawn chair, your sweet tea and sing along near the porch of Bella Vista's very own historic log cabin. Crazy Willy's Ice Cream truck will also be at the event.

Friday-Saturday

Sept. 22-23

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will have another fundraiser garage sale this fall. The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept 22-23, in the museum parking lot. Parking spaces are available for individuals who want to hold a garage sale but not at their home. The rent is $25 for one space or $45 for two spaces. This covers both days of the sale; whether your participation is one or both days. Refunds will be given for rain only.

Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shutdown by 4 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Dale Phillips, co-president of the museum, is coordinating this fundraiser. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Phillips for details at 812-899-2049.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature barbecue and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, a beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ is scheduled for the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival, in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance for this event. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Highlands (United Methodist) Church is having its 6th annual free Cruise-In & Car Show, Sept. 30, at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to all vehicles free of charge; no judging; spectators are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and spectators can enjoy the show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Car participants will receive one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for each $10 charity donation. Spectators are also invited to enjoy lunch with a $10 charity donation.

Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School students. Contact 479-855-2277 for additional information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th Annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs is set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bella Vista Animal Shelter presents the Fast and the Furry (Doxie and Corgi races) on the softball field at 59 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Calling all Dachshunds and Corgis to race for the 2023 title. Along with the races which are organized by breed and dog age until the semi finals, there is a costume contest, Musical Sit event and a "Wanna Bee" race.

Entrance fee is $25 per racer. Registration can be found online at bellavista-animalshelter.org/events/wiener-takes-all/ or visit the shelter. Registration must be completed by Oct. 7. All monies are non-refundable. All monies are considered a donation to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity at this event please contact Nancy Cullins at 479-222-0917 or by email at [email protected].

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There are a few indoor booths remaining. If interested, contact the church office and sign up soon.

The fee for an indoor ten-by-ten booth size is $100 for all three days. There are a few smaller-sized booths indoors to include a six-foot table and two chairs for $50, all three days. There are unlimited outdoor spaces, 17-by-18, for $100 to include all three days.

The church is also looking for food trucks for the event at a special food truck rate. Please contact the church office for more information.