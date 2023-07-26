Thank you for a successful Golf FORE Charity Challenge

Dear Editor,

The Bella Vista Foundation wishes to thank the Bella Vista community for making the Golf FORE Charity Challenge and Silent Auction a huge success. The event took in over $45,000 which is being distributed to five Bella Vista charities: the BV Animal Shelter, BV Boys and Girls Club, BV Community Television, BV Courtesy Van and BV Historical Society.

The hard work of the Bella Vista POA, the many people and companies who donated items to the auction, over 140 volunteers Ruth Hatcher had working on all golf courses, and around 30 volunteers who helped with the silent auction and wine tree at Bella Vista Bar & Grill, made this event such a great success.

Thank you to all and a big thank you to everyone who golfed on June 21, 2023, filled our "Sock it" and everyone who purchased wine and items at the silent auction.

Next year the event will be held on May 22 and will be called Golf FORE Charity. The silent auction and wine tree will be held at the Bella Vista Bar & Grill May 22-25. Mark your calendars so we can again contribute to five Bella Vista charities.

Ann Dahlke

Bella Vista Foundation Director