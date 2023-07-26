Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Highlands, July 19

Two Hole Throw Out

A-FLIGHT -- First, (tie) Doug Mills (24); Mark Milton (24); Ralph Trigg (24)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Jerry Young (21); second, Keith Hall (23); third, Joe Ridolfo (25)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Randy Dietz (23); second, Robert Jank (25); third, (tie) Steve Gardner (23), Gerald McGuffin (23), and Bill Magyar (23)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Dale Zumbro (25); second, (tie) Charlets Hult (26) and Duane Kuske (26)

