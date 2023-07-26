Ready for Riordan Hall Recreation Center Renovations

Bella Vista residents are awaiting the completion of the much-anticipated Riordan Hall Recreation Center renovation project. With promises of enhanced amenities and expanded facilities, the renovated center aims to become a thriving hub for the community's recreational and social activities.

In a recent interview with Ashley Wood, Bella Vista Property Owner Association's Director of Marketing and Communications, we gained exclusive insights into the current progress, objectives and the positive impact of this ambitious undertaking. According to Wood, the renovation project is moving steadily forward. Tours led by the Director of Recreation and Wellness, Joan Glubczynski, and COO, Tom Judson, have been held every month, giving community members the chance to witness the transformation and ask questions. To ensure accessibility, photos, videos, and an upcoming virtual tour on the POA website will provide updates for those who couldn't attend the tours in person.

The primary focus of the project is to address essential updates and improvements to the 50-year-old building while also expanding the center's capabilities. Enhancing energy efficiency is another crucial goal, aligning with Bella Vista POA's commitment to sustainable practices. Already, significant milestones have been achieved, including the successful installation of a new metal roof and the completion of the air conditioning system.

One of the highlights of the renovation process has been the active involvement of the Bella Vista community. Members have participated in the tours, expressing their feedback and suggestions, which have played a role in shaping the project's decisions. The Bella Vista POA believes that the recreation center belongs to the community, and their engagement has been a driving force in ensuring its success.

With the renovation, the Bella Vista Recreation Center is set to offer exciting new amenities. The addition of infrared saunas has already generated considerable excitement. These saunas promise improved benefits compared to traditional steam saunas, requiring less maintenance and expenses over time. Additionally, the center will house dedicated spaces for free weights and a spin/group cycling studio, catering to the diverse fitness interests of the community.

The Bella Vista Recreation Center aims to become a central gathering place for families and individuals seeking exercise, entertainment, and community engagement. The renovation's ultimate objective is to foster a stronger sense of community and support the unique and beautiful growth of Bella Vista.

Wood emphasized that inclusivity and accessibility remain at the forefront of the project. The renovated center will be open to all Bella Vista POA members and their guests with valid guest passes, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the facility's offerings.

As the renovation project progresses steadily, Bella Vista POA has ambitious future plans for the Recreation Center. Though no specific collaborations with local businesses or organizations have been established at this time, the center's management is keen to explore partnerships that will further enhance the facility's offerings.

With the success of the recent tours, boasting an impressive attendance of 75+ community members, anticipation is at an all-time high. Bella Vista residents eagerly await the grand reopening of the Recreation Center in November. The renovated center is poised to become a thriving and vibrant space, catering to the diverse needs and interests of the Bella Vista community.

The Bella Vista POA encourages interested individuals to visit their website for updates and to sign up for newsletters to stay informed about the project's developments and upcoming tours.