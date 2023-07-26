Obituaries

Barbara Ann Beeman

Barbara Ann Beeman, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Highlands Health and Rehab in Bella Vista.

She was born on March 19, 1942, in Paris, Ark. She grew up in central Arkansas. She graduated from Little Rock Central High School. She attended Arkansas State Teachers College and married a U.S. Air Force airman before graduating. She raised two children in 27 years while they lived in 10 different states following his USAF life. They divorced while living in Florida. She spent many years in Ft. Walton Beach and worked assisting disabled individual enter the workforce and live independently. She also earned certification as an American Sign Language interpreter for the deaf.

In 1995 Barbara returned to Arkansas and met Mel. They married in 1998. They adopted and raised her granddaughter, Jenni. She enjoyed competitive ballroom dance, traveling, Corvette Club activities, home DIY projects and working in the yard. She was a member of Village Bible Church in Bella Vista and co-founded the Oasis Food Pantry. She was a gourmet cook, loved dogs, plants, porch-swings, the beach, a good book, and the fine arts.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Halcyon Brown; her daughter, Amy Tatom; and grandbabies, Benjamin and Ava.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mel Beeman of Bella Vista; son, Blake Tatom (Diane) of Norwood, N.Y.; daughter, Jenni Steele (Matt) of Centerton, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Survivors also include bonus kids, Dani Beeman of Bella Vista; Bret and Lauren Beeman of Shawnee, Kan.; Darcy Beeman of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and seven more grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715 on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon in the fellowship hall to follow.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Terinda Katia (Mize) Evanoff

Terinda Katia (Mize) Evanoff, 66, died peacefully at her home in Bella Vista, Ark., on July 18, 2023. She battled cancer for a 10-year period prior to her death.

She was born to Earl Mize and Nora Leona (Bohannon) Hixon in Tulsa, Okla., on Dec. 13, 1956. As a child, she lived in Tulsa and other surrounding communities. She spent her adult life in Tulsa, various communities in Texas, including Keller, Southlake, and Las Colinas. She met her husband, Calvin, while working in a Tulsa restaurant as a teenager. The couple married on April 23, 1976.

She was an avid cook who thoroughly enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Over the years, she volunteered in various capacities at her son's schools, local food pantry, and clothing store. In her early adult life, she worked as an accounting clerk and later worked with her husband in their commercial landscaping business and accounting/finance consulting business.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Calvin; son, Brandon (Vanessa) Evanoff; and two grandchildren.

A small family memorial service will take place.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.