The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by Staff Reports | July 26, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Aug. 3 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live-streamed.

July 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 17 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Ukesters and jumping fleas: Campers learn to play ukulele
by Samuel Clanton
Local artist creates mosaic mural
by Rachel Dickerson
Ready for Riordan Hall Recreation Center Renovations
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Council approves rezonings, purchase of new city vehicles
by Rachel Dickerson
Wondering about Wonderland Cave?
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
ADVERTISEMENT