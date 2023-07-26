City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Aug. 3 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live-streamed.

July 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 17 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.