Made in the shade painting at Loch Lomond

Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks paint each Wednesday at various locations around the region.
Last Wednesday, July 19, the group gathered on the shore of Loch Lomond lake in Bella Vista to paint scenes of boats at the marina, anglers fishing from shore or in boats, and other general lake scenes.
Roz Ramey and Nadene Kranz, both of Bella Vista, are two of the artists who set up studios in the back of their cars using the car's hatchback door for shade.
Kranz remarked that painting water is a challenge because distant water usually appears blue while water viewed up close has different hues.
