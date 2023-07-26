Local artist creates mosaic mural

Artist Stevie Stevens of Bella Vista has created a mosaic mural at the Rogers Experimental House.

The mural is called "Frisco Connects" and incorporates images significant to downtown Rogers including a Frisco train, the historic water tower, apples and petunias (the official city flower).

Stevens said she spent about five weeks working on the large piece -- four weeks in her studio and one week at the Rogers Experimental House.

"I'm in the excited phase," she said. "Thinking about it all night long. I'm really excited seeing it come together."

The piece is 62 inches wide and 129 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds, according to a press release. Stevens estimates it is made up of about 20,000 glass pieces.

A mosaic mural she created last year in Bella Vista for the Bella Vista Arts Council called "Journey Oz" is "deceptively larger" than "Frisco Connects," and is the largest piece she has created, she said.

Stevens said she conducted her initial research for the artwork at the Rogers Historical Museum and the staff there were "excellent in their help."

"I'm really inspired by the Victorian and Art Nouveau Period," she said. "The colors are toned down. The glass creates bling, and the colors are toned down, typical of the era."

The mural was to be installed July 25 on the west side of the building.

Karen Wagaman of the Rogers Lowell Chamber said the project was made possible by a Third Space Grant from the Walmart Foundation to Art on the Bricks, a program of the Rogers Lowell Chamber. The purpose was to showcase downtown Rogers as a destination for entertainment and interactive activities. She said more than 50 businesses in downtown Rogers offer interactive activities, such as classes. The Rogers Lowell Chamber is using the grant for two large art projects, she said. One is Stevens' mural, and the other is a set of metal lightning bug sculptures by artist Tom Flynn of Rogers, who also created the lightning bug sculptures at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Wagaman said Stevens' mural will allow the Rogers Experimental House to be a landmark and has also allowed the public to come and meet Stevens during the fabrication of the piece.

"I am excited the public can come in, watch and engage in the work as I create it," Stevens said in the press release. "This aspect of the project really spoke to my desire for connection with community."

In addition to "Journey Oz," which is at the Tweety Bird Trailhead on Little Sugar Trail, Stevens also created another public art mural called "Wheels in Motion" that was unveiled at the Bella Vista Public Library in December. "Journey Oz" is inspired by "The Wizard of Oz" and features the yellow brick road, poppies, a tornado and the Emerald City. "Wheels in Motion" incorporates bicycle parts in addition to traditional mosaic pieces such as glass and mirrors.

Stevens has been a mosaic artist for 16 years. To view more of her work go to steviestevens.com.