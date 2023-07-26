Letter from the editor

Hello again readers. It's been nice getting out and meeting folks around town. I've been received with courtesy, hospitality and gratitude for attending local events. Last week I visited the Bella Vista Community Church during its ukulele camp and also took part in the Brainteasers club at the Bella Vista Public Library. Enjoyed both of these a lot.

I'd like to give a shout out to Steve Moore and all those who helped him organize and pull off the five-day ukulele camp. (See my story on page B1.) I attended on day three and was impressed by how good the students sounded playing their instruments, especially given the fact that most of them were beginners and just picked it up for the first time only two days prior.

Steve is as kind as he is enthusiastic. It did not surprise me to learn he taught school for many years; he seems like the sort of teacher students would remember the rest of their lives. He even asked me to join him and a banjo player for a bluegrass jam session sometime. I'm into it!

There was a lightheartedness in the church as youngsters joined older campers and even church staff on a journey to learn how to play the "uke," which produces soft, pleasant tones and is becoming more and more popular among musicians. Volunteers from the church helped put on the event and they were just as friendly and helpful as they could be.

It was a treat for me to meet Harlan Phillips at uke camp. I wrote about his interesting background in the feature. I admire his willingness to learn an instrument without any background in music. Later that night I had an "it's a small world" moment when I called my friend Bob Everett, who used to live in Pea Ridge but now lives in Mount Holly, North, N.C. I told him about meeting Harlan and he said, "Oh yeah, I know Harlan!" Bob is a landscape designer and apparently worked on Harlan's lawn when he first moved to the Bella Vista Country Club twenty some years ago.

There are a lot of firsts for me, and attending the Brainteasers meeting brought my first trip to the Bella Vista Public Library. What an excellent facility, with friendly staff. I'm looking forward to spending more time there and attending future club meetings. This Brainteasers group is a lot of fun, filled with characters. (See the story on page A5.) These folks are keeping their brains teased and fully functioning! I enjoyed the friendly, competitive vibes. I learned some things, including how bad my spelling skills are without the crutch of spell check. (I say this even as I prepare to run spell check on this current document.) Anyway, it's a wonderful group and I encourage anyone to join them when you can.

Another first for me in my new job here is receiving a letter to the editor regarding a story I wrote. Ellen Creakbaum submitted an informative letter (see below, to the right) and raised some concerns about my sidebar story "Citizens support Councilman Snow after meeting" appearing in last week's edition. She brought up some valid points about short-term rentals and how they affect her and her property, the city and other communities in Arkansas. I appreciate this kind of input. I am new here and have a lot to learn about ongoing issues like this, and about the area in general.

However, I wish to respond to her statement that I "quoted Larry Kelly as a resident of Bella Vista." I didn't. I identified him as a real estate broker who does not own short-term rentals but does own long-term rentals in Bella Vista. Also, I disagree with her statement that I somehow "glorified" councilman Snow.

Here's what happened, and I would have done the same for any other council member or official (or really anyone) had this taken place: As I exited the district court building from the council meeting July 12, I noticed a group of people hanging around outside, clearly waiting for someone to come out. So I asked them why and they told me. They wanted to speak with Snow and tell them they appreciate him for his stance. At that time I asked if I could take a picture and if anyone wanted to go on the record with comments. Three people did comment and of those, only Kelly is a non-resident. The plaintiff attorney is a non-resident as well; he is not pictured.

I saw this gathering (and still do see this) as an item of interest that is noteworthy and relevant to the overall story or big picture. There are actually many sides to any single story or issue. As I continue working as a reporter and editor for this newspaper, I hope to present as many sides and as many voices as possible as we endeavor to distribute information in a timely manner. Including those presented in letters to the editor.

Samuel Clanton enjoys spending time with his son on the weekends and wishes technical issues would cease and desist pertaining to his job editing The Weekly Vista. These columns contain his insightful yet unsolicited opinions. Contact him at [email protected].