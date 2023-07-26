Council approves rezonings, purchase of new city vehicles

The Bella Vista City Council unanimously approves third and final readings of ordinances rezoning three parcels of land during its Monday, July 24 regular meeting.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson submitted two of the requests, for a parcel known as the Kingsdale Maintenance Facility at 1870 Bella Vista Way, and for a one-acre tract known as the Metfield Secondary Maintenance Facility located at 15120 Jack Crabtree Road. Both parcels are now zoned C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District; they were previously zoned P-1 Conservation District.

Judson attended the council meeting and offered comments relating to the Kingsdale Maintenance Facility. He said the ordinance rezones the small area where the maintenance shed is located, and contrary to rumors he has heard, the POA does not plan to add a fence around the facility. He offered to stay in the district court lobby after the meeting to speak with anyone who may have any concerns.

The third ordinance pertains to a request from Rob Nelson with Meadow Lake Homes to rezone a parcel located at 10 Dundonald Lane from P-1 Conservation District to R-1 Residential Single-Family District, so that he can build a new home there. This parcel is located within a residential neighborhood and is surrounded by properties with the same zoning.

The council also approved first reading of ordinances rezoning two parcels located northwest of the intersection of Lambeth Drive and Mercy Way from R-1 Residential to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District. The applicant, Gene Groseclos of Cooper Communities, Inc., submitted a new floodway drawing as requested last week and Mayor John Flynn suggested a discussion about a possible C-2 zoning at the council's next work session.

Unanimous third and final readings were also approved for ordinances authorizing contracts with Superior Auto Group for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck for use by the community development services department in the amount of $40,980; and for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Charger pursuit vehicle for the police department in the amount of $59,548.

The council gave final approval to an ordinance amending and clarifying the duties of the city clerk, and resolutions appointing Scott R. Martin and Wade Stewart to positions on the Bella Vista Board of Construction Appeals.

Lastly, the council approved a resolution adopting the NWARPC Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan, which is being updated from 2014.