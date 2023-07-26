The Weekly Vista
by Staff Reports | July 26, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on July 13 were: North-South, Michael Foley and Kam Harrill; East-West, Kathleen Markus and Nancy Cunningham.

Winners on July 18 were: North-South, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy; East-West, Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners July 13 were: Tim Spaight, first; Connie Marty Watson, second; and Anita Ebert, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Couples Cribbage

Winners for July 18 were: Stan Neukircher and Chuck Seeley, first; Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, second; Karen Fowler and Nancy Veach, third; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, fourth; Ginger and Larry Anderson, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Email cards and games information and scores to [email protected].

Print Headline: Cards & Games

