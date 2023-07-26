Bricks arrive at Veterans Wall of Honor

The memorial bricks for the first wall of the first part of the expansion to the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista arrived on July 20.

Larry Hedberg, expansion project manager for the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, said the wall will hold 288 bricks, and about 174 were delivered July 20. He said the bricks have been on order since November. Gibson Monument of Huntsville, Ark., delivered the bricks.

Construction on this part of the expansion started in April 2022 and was finished in November, Hedberg said. The veterans council had been searching for bricks that matched the ones in the existing Wall of Honor.

Leo Scaturro of the veterans council said when the original memorial was built, the top covers were not put on for three to four years, and it affected the leeching of lime through the blocks, resulting in a "whitish" color.

"We cleaned them up the best we could," he said.

Hedberg said there will be three more walls on the new circle that has been built as the first part of the expansion, and then there will be four more circles with walls all leading into a bigger circle with a big wall on the back, hopefully made of black granite. The five circles represent the five branches of the military, and each one will be recognized with a flag behind the black granite wall, he said. Eventually there will be room for 5,000 veterans' names, he said, similar to the number on the original Wall of Honor.

Hedberg said there is a virtual tour of the completed expansion on the organization's website at vetwallofhonor.org. Hight Jackson Associates, architect for the project, created the virtual tour, he said. Crafton Tull is the engineer for the project.

Hedberg, a retired landscape architect, created the original design for the expansion, he said.

Work on the original structure began in the early 2000s, and by 2014, it was complete and all the spaces for names were full. The organization began pursuing an expansion in 2017, and had made major strides by February 2020. Then work was delayed two years due to covid.

To purchase a brick to honor a veteran, or to make a donation of any amount, go to vetwallofhonor.org. A brick costs $175.