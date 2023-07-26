Brainteasers group tackles puzzles of all kinds

Pat Kirby and her husband Mark host a fun and challenging club meeting each month at the Bella Vista Public Library. If you enjoy puzzles, word and number games, crosswords, alphabet soup, spelling bees and picking up on slight differences between seemingly identical images, then the Brainteasers club is just right for you.

The club is open to everyone and there are no costs involved. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month from 3-4 p.m. in the library's community meeting room. Participants receive a new packet of brainteasers each month and they have until the next meeting to complete the packet. The meetings begin with Kirby going over the correct answers, then discussion relating to those followed by an intermediate activity, which involved a spelling bee on July 19.

Participants had five minutes to go over a list of 25 words, identifying words that are spelled correctly or determining if they are misspelled and providing the proper spelling. A lot of folks missed eight or nine (including the author of this story) but the winner, Deena Guptil, missed only three words.

"Now, does anybody want to go up against some of the fifth grade spellers we see on TV?" asked Kirby while going over the results.

Kirby says the Brainteasers group has been around for more than 10 years. She took over the hosting duties after a previous librarian bowed out. Kirby points out that puzzle games like the ones used in the club are good for the mind and the brain.

Along these lines, a recent article published on vanishingincmagic.com states: "As children, we all played memory games to begin our journey of learning and information retention. Guess what? By exercising the memory part of the brain through puzzles and brainteasers, we strengthen it throughout adult life. There is even research that suggests it can slow down the problems memory can cause as we get older. So keep puzzling and keep teasing your brains; it will help you in almost every area of your life."

Likewise, memorylanetherapy.com says keeping the brain active and engaged is important for older adults and seniors in care: "Brainteasers are a great activity to challenge the mind and improve cognitive function. Many activity coordinators in aged care have reported brainteasers to be a fun and engaging way to keep residents' minds sharp and improve overall well being. Whether seniors in care prefer crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles or brain games, there are plenty of options to choose from. Try incorporating some of these brain teasers into your daily activity planning to keep residents' minds active and engaged."

There's also a social aspect to the local gathering. Plenty of laughter and saucy-yet-good-natured competitive and/or self-deflating remarks could be heard during the meeting.

Club member Eric Johnson says he keeps coming back to Brainteasers because the puzzles give him something to mull over during the week. "I never do it all at once, but when I've got a moment, I can sit still, empty my mind of everything else and work on a puzzle," he said. Occasionally he shares the Brainteasers' material with his siblings who live out of the area. "Sometimes if there's a good one (puzzle) I'll make a copy and mail it to them," he said.

"I come into the library often as it is, and this is another reason to bring books back and have some social time," he said. "I think anybody of any age can get a kick of this."

Samuel Clanton/The Weekly Vista

