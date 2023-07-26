The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | July 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 10

5:34 a.m. Police arrested Devin Vail, 27, and Helen Vincen, 31, in connection with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor (third degree) following a stolen vehicle report at Casey's General Store on Riordan.

Tuesday, July 11

7:53 a.m. Police arrested James Ahrens, 45, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Bella Vista City Hall.

8:19 a.m. Police received a report on Marykirk Lane that construction workers drove through someone's yard, damaging their property.

Wednesday, July 12

11:12 a.m. Police received a report at the police department of a vehicle driving at very slow speeds by residences on Kintyre Circle. The reporting person brought a photo of the vehicle and requested extra patrol.

7:26 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Zachary Case, 34, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Harps.

10:36 p.m. Police received a report at Arvest Bank on Sugar Creek of a man in a red sedan who was checking the bank doors and looking in the windows. Police responded and it was the cleaning crew.

Thursday, July 13

1 a.m. Police arrested Chase Austin Loye Justice, 25, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at the U.S. Highway 71 rest area.

6:45 a.m. Police received a report on Ellwood Circle that someone had a truck and trailer parked in their yard and the trailer had the locks cut off. A black money box with $360 cash was taken.

8:26 p.m. Police received a report at the police department that someone located pieces of a firearm in Lake Brittany.

Friday, July 14

8:29 a.m. Police received a report on Tarleton Lane that construction workers ran over someone's mailbox.

Saturday, July 15

10:32 p.m. Police received a report on Drew Lane that there was a drone hovering over someone's house and they wanted it to stop. Police responded and were unable to locate the drone.

Sunday, July 16

2:47 p.m. Police received a report at Bethnal and Grosvenor Road that someone had a video of someone illegally dumping near the intersection. Police checked the area a few times and saw no signs of anyone dumping trash.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

