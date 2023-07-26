Bella Vista Club News

Benton County

Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be held at 6 p.m., on Aug. 1, and will feature guest speaker Berni Kurtz of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with some members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Church of Christ Lodge located at 816 N.W. Eighth Street, in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.. For more information, visit their website at home.bentoncountygardening.org

Bella Vista Christian

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Anita Brooks from Steelville, Mo. Her message is titled "A Tale of Two Fathers." The special feature will be "People Helping People; BV Courtesy Van" by Buzz Schoenhard.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by Friday, Aug.4, at noon. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

The August Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Aug. 2, 9 a.m., at 4 Highlands Parkway. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse located at 1 Pamona Drive off Scottsdale near I-49. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at BellaVistaRadioClub.org and Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information go to wishingspringgallery.net.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Daughters of the American Revolution meet the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. For more information send an email to [email protected].

Email club information to [email protected]. Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.