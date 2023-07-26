Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 10

Allen's Food Market - Deli

60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Leak from the ceiling into the deli kitchen.

Core violations: Boxes of to-go containers stored in a box on the floor.

Allen's Food Market - Store

60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Cheese on wooden tray at 51 degrees and pancetta in tray at 48 degrees in gourmet cheese display. Various items in the gourmet cheese display are above the fill line.

Priority foundation violations: Raid and Off stored on retail shelves above packages of paper products such as cups and plates.

Core violations: None

Dairy Queen

1 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes at 45 degrees and lettuce at 48 degrees in the prep table. Ambient temperature in prep table refrigerator was 44 degrees. Facility keeps a written record of temperatures of refrigeration and freezer units; however, the last few days of readings were missing from the temperature log.

Priority foundation violations: Wire drying rack had a build-up of debris. The ice machine had a small build-up of debris. The dish soap was empty in the dish machine at arrival of inspection and a load of dishes was washed without the dish soap. Prep table refrigerator is missing a refrigerator thermometer. No chlorine test strips for the dish machine.

Core violations: A box of to-go cups is stored on the floor in the storage area. Walk-in cooler has a large build-up of ice. Posted permit expired on May 31, 2023.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee put shredded lettuce on a plate for service with his bare hands. Minced garlic in oil was at 73 degrees. Container says to refrigerate after opening. Cut tomatoes for fajitas were at 44 degrees in ice bath.

Priority foundation violations: Top of ice machine bin (near where the ice dispenses from) has an accumulation of black residue.

Core violations: Bowls/containers being used as scoops in salsa/sauces are not handled and are being stored in the food.

July 12

McDonald's

1401 Phyllis St., Suite A, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No permit posted.

Subway

2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen guacamole being thawed on prep table. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

July 13

Maria's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced cheese (44 degrees) and chili (48 degrees) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees. Ambient thermometer shows temperature of walk-in cooler at 40 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Shelves in food preparation area have an accumulation of dust and grease. Ceiling in food preparation area has an accumulation of dust.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 10 -- Subway, 213 W. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

July 13 -- Candle Point Bentonville, LLC, 3100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville; Starbucks, 1101 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville; The Giving Tree Pre-K Learning, 818 Carson Drive, Bentonville; Waffle House, 2308 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville