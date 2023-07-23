Northwest Arkansas cities, counties pitch projects for a share of federal dollars





SPRINGDALE -- Planners are looking at a number of proposed projects that could get a share of $13.5 million from the federal government.

The money, based on the area's population, is administered by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. As usual, there were more requests than money available.

Cities and counties submitted 35 potential projects last week and requested more than $22 million from the pot, according to Elizabeth Bowen, a senior planner. Projects include bridge replacements, sidewalks and trails, intersection improvements and extending a major road.

The commission expects to receive about $11 million from the Federal Highway Administration's Surface Transportation Block Grant program for road projects in 2024 and $1.2 million from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which targets trails and bicycle and pedestrian facilities. There's also $1.3 million available through a federal Carbon Reduction Program, which targets projects to reduce motor vehicle emissions.

The programs provide for an 80% federal share and require a 20% local match.

Some of the money will likely be tapped for ongoing road and trail projects selected for funding in prior years, according to regional planners.

Planners will review the proposals and make a recommendation in August. In past years, most of the projects chosen to receive money haven't received the full amount requested.

Bella Vista is requesting $120,354 for its Mercy Way Bridge project due to increased construction and right of way costs. The project will also bring the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway into Bella Vista. The project has received $5.6 million in previous years.

Benton County is asking for $640,000 -- also related to increased construction costs -- to replace a substandard bridge on Wagon Wheel Road in danger of being closed. That project has received $2.8 million in previous years. The latest bid on the project came in about $800,000 over what was expected.

"A big part of it was due to the increased cost of utility relocations as well as just the general increased costs that we're all seeing in construction in general," said Josh Beam, chief engineer with Benton County.

Bentonville is requesting more than $600,000 for a 2-mile portion of the city's Southwest Bentonville Trail between Morning Star and Vendor Boulevard. The project is part of a planned loop.

Bentonville and Centerton are partnering in asking for $3.7 million for Greenhouse Road improvements. The project aims to make the road four lanes with a trail and will include a roundabout and a raised median. The project has been awarded more than $1 million in past years.

Centerton also wants about $227,000 to fill in gaps in its sidewalk network and about $200,000 to widen Fish Hatchery Road, add a sidewalk and realign a wonky intersection.

Fayetteville is making three requests. The city wants $1.6 million to help move utilities and develop side streets as part of improvement to the Millsap Road/College Avenue/North Hemlock Avenue area. The project received $320,000 last year.

Fayetteville is also asking for $500,000 to construct its Drake Street Trail to connect with the Razorback Greenway and $100,000 for the Safe Routes to School program to make it easier and safer for kids to walk or bike to school.

Gravette is requesting $1 million for construction of intersection improvements at Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72. The city has seen traffic double at the intersection since the Bella Vista Bypass opened, according to city officials. The cut through takes about 25 miles off a trip from Gravette to Siloam Springs compared to taking Interstate 49 and U.S. 412. The project includes right turn lanes and pedestrian crosswalks and signaling. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is doing work on the project and has contributed $1.2 million.

Lowell is also submitting three proposals, including asking for $404,400 for a tunnel to take the Razorback Greenway under Monroe Avenue/Arkansas 264. The money would be for design and environmental work.

Lowell is also asking for another $250,000 for intersection improvements at North Bloomington Street and East Monroe Avenue. The work has received more than $970,000 in past years.

The city is also asking for more than $891,000 for a roundabout at West Monroe Avenue and Bellview Street. That project has received more than $1.4 million in past years.

Pea Ridge is requesting more than $600,000 for its Lee Town Road Trail project and up to $650,000 for extending the sidewalk along North Davis Street.

Rogers is asking for help with four projects, including $500,000 for pedestrian safety improvements around elementary and middle schools in the city, including sidewalks, signs, crosswalks, beacons and other measures. It wants $220,948 for sidewalks along J Street and $500,000 to fill in sidewalk gaps along Hudson Road.

Rogers also wants $260,000 for design and environmental work needed for adding sidewalks along New Hope Road, Arkansas 12 and Hudson Road.

Siloam Springs is requesting $216,000 for design and environmental work related to improving the intersection of U.S. 412 and Arkansas 16 and $295,000 for design and environmental work related to widening East Kenwood Street.

Springdale is asking for $5 million to help extend Don Tyson Parkway another three-quarters of a mile to Arkansas 112 where it would intersect a roundabout planned by the Transportation Department as part of its future Arkansas 112 widening and improvement project. The project has received about $6 million in previous years.

Tontitown is requesting $360,000 for environmental and design work on improving the intersection at North Barrington Road and Henri de Tonti Boulevard.

Washington County is asking for help with replacing two bridges, including $200,000 for design and environmental work related to replacing the Jackson Highway Bridge that carries traffic to Lincoln Lake and $200,000 for work related to replacing the Wheeler Road Bridge, which was built in 1931.

Crew members smooth cement, Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Mercy Way Bridge in Bella Vista. Regional Planners are looking at a number of proposed projects that could get a share of $13.5 million the region receives from the federal government each year and directs to regionally significant projects. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Dirt Crew member Jacob Hopkins grades a driveway for asphalt, Friday, July 21, 2023 near the Mercy Way Bridge in Bella Vista. Regional Planners are looking at a number of proposed projects that could get a share of $13.5 million the region receives from the federal government each year and directs to regionally significant projects. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



A car passes, Friday, July 21, 2023 on the Mercy Way Bridge in Bella Vista. Regional Planners are looking at a number of proposed projects that could get a share of $13.5 million the region receives from the federal government each year and directs to regionally significant projects. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



More News None

Alphabet soup

Heres a look at the federal programs regional planners are receiving money from. The money will in turn be awarded to regionally significant local projects.

The Surface Transportation Block Grant program (STBG) provides flexible money that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.

The federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) provides money for surface transportation projects such as on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving nondriver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation and safe routes to school projects.

The Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) provides money for projects designed to reduce transportation emissions, defined as carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from on-road highway sources.

Source: Federal Highway Administration



