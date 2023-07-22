LETTER: Short term rentals, the full story

Unfortunately, our hometown newspaper shared only one side of the STR story in the July 19 edition. Why is Larry Kelly mentioned and quoted as a resident of Bella Vista? He is not. He is a realtor. Why is Mr. Snow glorified by The Weekly Vista?

For two years, city council has worked to put an ordinance in place, which they did in December 2022. They started by gathering input from all concerned. They heard input at multiple city council meetings. So, the comment by new council member Wendy Hughes, that the latest ordinance was not given time for input, is ridiculous and uninformed. There is nothing left to say that has not been said!

A short-term rental (STR) is a property rented for six months or less. Most are listed on Airbnb and VRBO. They have become popular as alternatives to hotels. Hoteliers are questioning why STRs do not have the same regulations. Cities across the country have regulations or are working to put them in place. Many recreation/vacation destinations have been overrun so there is no place for workers or permanent residents to live. Ask Eureka Springs. Why is a small group of STR owners/supporters angry and fighting hard against this? The city now has a second ordinance removing the parts they did not like.

The state got involved with Senate Bill 197 sponsored by Senator Josh Bryant and Representative Brit McKenzie. Bart Hester, President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, is involved in many LLCs and his occupation is real estate and construction. Why did the bill want no regulation at all?

Bella Vista residents and Doug Fowler, city council member, testified against this bill in Little Rock before the house committee. Jerry Snow, city council member, testified in support of the bill much to our surprise and dismay. Why is he supporting STR businesses in neighborhoods? Does he not understand the difference between a long-term rental and a STR? A long-term rental is renting a home. A STR is a rental for transients.

There is a place for STRs in Bella Vista. There is a great model for this in the small houses on the east side. The bike shop on Riordan Road is also a good example. But having all the homes on our lakes as STRs is not good. A homeowner ending up the only permanent resident on a cul-de-sac is not good. These businesses need to be zoned in non-residential areas.

The STR contingent yells, Property Rights! What about mine? I moved into a neighborhood and want neighbors. I do not want to call the cops! Will I be able to sell with a STR next door? Do you want to live next door to a motel?

Why is the ACC not enforcing that owners cannot rent part of a property?

Why is Tom Judson not supporting our motto, "A Place to Call Home?"

Ellen Creakbaum

Bella Vista