Weekly Vista obituaries for July 19, 2023

Thomas O. Howell

Thomas O. Howell, a longtime resident of Pine Bluff, Ark., recently of Bella Vista, died July 11, 2023 at the age of 91.

He graduated from high school in Magnolia, Ark. He served in the Army and then earned a degree from Texas A&M in 1959. He enjoyed a career as a Certified Public Accountant specializing in taxation as a partner with Baird, Kurtz & Dobson in Little Rock/Pine Bluff. He and his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Howell, raised two children, David Howell of Conway, Ark., and Judy Howell Adair of Joplin, Mo.

After Carolyn's passing, he married Ramona Howell. The couple enjoyed seven years together traveling, participating in their Bella Vista church and family time with their respective families, including Ramona's three daughters: Hope Lefler, Amy Howell and Julie Shanks.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; his parents, Willie and Lavinia Howell; and his three siblings, Earnest, Dorsey and Mildred.

He is survived by his children and their spouses (Beverly Howell and Randy Adair), and four grandchildren.

A visitation and funeral service was held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.

Shirley Mae Peshek

Shirley Mae Peshek, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., entered the kingdom of heaven on July 7, 2023.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 26, 1936 to Hugo and Eliza Lueck. She was married to Joseph Peshek, who passed in 2015.

Shirley was a charter member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church since 1990. She was a member of the Village Art Club and made and sold crafts for many years at the Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista -- her passion.

Shirley is survived by two sons, John Peshek of Bella Vista and James Peshek of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Jodi Lostal of Miami, Fla., five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services are on Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, with an interment at the veteran's cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Memorials may be made to the Shepherd's food pantry at Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Ronald Thomas Stockman

Ronald Thomas Stockman, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died July 11, 2023.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., and spent his career working in steel mills. After retirement, he spent 23 years in Bella Vista.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bernice Stockman; and his first wife, Maxine Stockman.

Survivors include his wife, Barb Compton; two sons, Chris Stockman (Jacqui), Greg Stockman (Lynn); two daughters, Kelly Stockman, Michelle Hood (James); two grandsons; stepsons, Brad and Trey Warnhoff; and stepdaughter, Sara Herbert.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.