Voter registration information being updated; some facing removal from voting lists

More than 300,000 Arkansas voters are at risk of being purged from voter registration lists, including over 11,000 voters in Benton County, according to a nonprofit group working to maximize voter participation.

"It is hugely on our radar," Joyce Elliott, executive director of Get Loud Arkansas!, said of the possible removal of those voters. "It was in the last voting cycle when we discovered over 100,000 voters had been removed from the voter rolls and many of them did not know it. We were able to contact upwards of 90,000 of those voters, and many of them were able to get their registration updated in time to vote."

Elliott said the estimate of more than 300,000 voters facing removal from the lists is based on information from the Secretary of State's Office list of inactive voters as of May 1, 2023. Get Loud Arkansas! provides a link on the group's Facebook page for voters to use to see if their names are on the list.

Every two years, in odd-numbered years, clerks in Arkansas' 75 counties are required by law to update their voter registration rolls. As part of that process, voters who have not been active -- meaning they haven't voted or changed any of their voter registration information -- since Dec. 31, 2021, are being sent postcards asking them to confirm or update their addresses.

If those voters don't respond, they will be marked as "inactive." They will still be able to vote but will have to update or confirm their voter registration information before they do.

Those who didn't vote in the two most recent federal election cycles -- 2022 and 2020 -- have already been marked as inactive. Those people have or will be receiving cancellation notices asking them to update or confirm their voter registration information. They will be removed from the voter rolls if they don't respond.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said her office sent out the mailings earlier this year. Benton County sent out 53,655 address confirmation notices and received 9,219 responses enabling those voters to remain on the active list, according to information from her office. The office sent out 12,830 cancellation notices and received 1,511 responses, meaning the remaining 11,319 voters will be removed from the voter registration list.

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said her office is just now sending out the address confirmation notices, a total of 37,925 postcards. Lewallen said her office has identified 12,116 voters who have been inactive the last two federal election cycles and who will be sent cancellation notices.

She said that, based on past years, she expects a return rate on the notices similar to what Benton County has reported.

Lewallen said any voter who has changed addresses can provide that information to her office by phone and remain on the active voter list. She said voters who have changed their names must come in and fill out a new signature card in person. There is no online provision for changing or updating the information, she said.

Lewallen said the deadline to register to vote is 30 days before an election in Arkansas. If a voter is unaware they have been removed from the voter registration list and tries to vote during the early voting period or on election day, he or she will not be allowed to vote, she said.

Elliott said that deadline to register to vote keeps some people from voting after they learn they have been removed from the voter registration lists.

"People often don't know," she said. "They may not get the postcards, or they may not notice what they are. The postcards are just little white pieces of paper that look like a lot of junk mail that people get all the time. Maybe they should be lime green or hot pink, something that would make them stand out."

Elliott said her organization is working to educate voters on the provisions of the law and how they can comply with the requirements. She said the group uses social media and in-person events whenever possible to provide information.

Megan Bailey, communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said that organization is aware of the voter registration purges and monitoring the situation as it has in the past.

In 2016, the ACLU noted the Secretary of State's Office was using flawed information from the Arkansas Crime Information Center and had flagged more than 7,000 voters for removal based on that faulty information. Once the problem was found, county clerks worked to contact those voters and rectify the situation.

Bailey said the ACLU works to protect the rights of eligible voters and to ensure their voices are heard.

"While address confirmation and periodic maintenance of voter registration lists are important, it is crucial that these practices are carried out with utmost care and in full compliance with the law," Bailey said in an email.

"Our concerns lie in ensuring that no eligible voters are unjustly removed or disenfranchised due to flawed processes or policies."