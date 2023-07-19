Southern Strings invites new members

Those who visited the Bella Vista Historical Museum recently were treated to harmonic sounds and a collection of familiar tunes as performed by a unique ensemble of local musicians, the Southern Strings.

The group plays gospel, folk, traditional and mountain music, and were invited to perform at the museum on June 16. The ensemble is made up of dulcimers, harps and psalteries. A psaltery is a fret-less box zither and is considered the archetype of the zither and dulcimer. Many times an acoustic guitar or a harmonica is thrown into the mix as well.

Southern Strings welcomes new members and invites participation. The group meets to practice on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista. You may join them or call Pat Kirby at 479-268-4901 for information.

There is another chance to hear these strings play next month. Mark your calendars for Aug. 26, worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day. Southern Strings will perform from 10-11 a.m. on and around the porch of Settler's Cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Crazy Willy's Ice Cream truck will be on the grounds that morning. Bring your lawn chair and sing along.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista

