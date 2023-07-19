Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's
9-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, July 12
Low Individual Net
A-FLIGHT -- First, Doug Mills (35); second, Ralph Nimmer (36); third, (tie) Ralph Trigg and Mark Milton (37)
B-FLIGHT -- First, Joe Ridolfo (31); second, Mike Barr (33); third, (tie) Ted Largent, Dave Bachelder, Jack Doyle (34)
C-FLIGHT -- First, John Hogan (32); second, Bill Magyer (33); third, Mike Robinson (35)
D-FLIGHT -- First, Marty Fordham (34); second, John Baker (34); third, (tie), Steve Gardner, Hilary Kreuger (35)
