Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, July 12

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT -- First, Doug Mills (35); second, Ralph Nimmer (36); third, (tie) Ralph Trigg and Mark Milton (37)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Joe Ridolfo (31); second, Mike Barr (33); third, (tie) Ted Largent, Dave Bachelder, Jack Doyle (34)

C-FLIGHT -- First, John Hogan (32); second, Bill Magyer (33); third, Mike Robinson (35)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Marty Fordham (34); second, John Baker (34); third, (tie), Steve Gardner, Hilary Kreuger (35)

