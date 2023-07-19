RELIGION: Are you thirsty?

Do you know what it's like to be thirsty?

I remember when I played football in school. Actually, it's a stretch to say I played football. I spent most of the season watching from the sidelines. But that didn't get me out of practice.

Each season began in early August with rugged two-a-days in the brutal Arkansas sun. I don't know if coaches are more enlightened these days, but back then they wouldn't let players have water during the workout; they considered it a sign of weakness.

When practice was finally finished, players would crowd around the bench, waiting for the chance to plunge a paper cup into an oversized cooler filled with half melted ice. After a grueling workout, that ice cold water was the most satisfying drink I'd ever had.

No doubt you've been that thirsty before. Do you remember what the first taste of water was like? Incredible, wasn't it?

This is how the Bible describes the life that God promises his people.

"Anyone who is thirsty may come to me! Anyone who believes in me may come and drink! For the Scriptures declare, 'Rivers of living water will flow from his heart.'" (John 7:37-38)

You can be religious and still be thirsty. Religion has a way of leaving us stressed and uncertain and unfulfilled. Living your life connected to Jesus, on the other hand, is like plunging a cup in the clear, cool water.

Do you want your soul to be satisfied? Make today about Jesus.

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.