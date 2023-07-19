OPINION: The power of PTSD

All of us cringe whenever we hear of a school shooting where so many young children are killed for no apparent reason, but we also tend to see them as something that has happened elsewhere, not here in our own communities. And yet, that is precisely the same thought that people had about their own schools when a shooter showed up and killed their children.

One of those school shootings occurred at Columbine High School, Columbine, Colorado, many years ago and appeared in the book "Walk the Blue Line" written by Mitchell Wido, a veteran of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Wido had already experienced the power of PTSD and was spending a lot of time helping his fellow officers recognize and deal with it when he was attending a peer-support training conference in St. Louis. When the television suddenly burst forth with the story of what was occurring at Columbine, he and his team immediately were called up and were sent there, ASAP.

While taking some liberties with the story narrative, I want to share the gist of Wido's experience with you. However, please be warned that some of the information is graphic and sensitive. It is written in first-person narrative:

We didn't know whether there was one or two shooters or even if they were still shooting at the students. We could see students filing out with their hands over their heads, bodies with blood-soaked sheets, and wounded students falling out of the windows. Our support leader told us there was so much death and carnage as they investigated the recovered firearms and explosives that they needed immediately.

Normally, we would wait until the initial event is over to designate an office or place to live before having a triage, but our leader, Bill Hogwood, immediately decided that our team should go directly to the scene so that any first responders would know they had support. It was more than 30 hours after the event when we were able to enter, mostly because of the enormous amount of evidence that needed documented. The shooters had detonated numerous IEDs, some of which were still live in the building. Because of this, the bodies of those killed had to remain inside the school. And, until the medical examiner made a positive identification, nothing could be told to the parents.

Since I'm a certified explosive specialist (CES), I am asked to enter immediately and to talk with officers on the scene. As I follow the investigator into the school, I walk past hundreds of bullet holes, each one marked with a yellow post-it note. The hallway is a sea of small yellow squares. I pass numerous "blast seats" -- locations where explosives have gone off -- and see the fragmentation of pipe bombs and the charred remains of Molotov cocktails. The classrooms are empty, but books and backpacks are scattered everywhere. One floor is covered with blood. One victim lies on the stairwell, another outside the library. One sign says, "bleeding to death." I had seen this victim in a window on television. As I enter the room, there were victims everywhere. The shooters were identified as Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, students who later killed themselves.

I think of the victims, their families, and I remember my own family and school-aged son, and I cringe and inward cry at the thoughts. There are still some explosive devices in the pockets of the shooters, CO2 cartridges with wicks made of matchsticks, miniature pipe bombs with BBs glued to them to kill more people. They attached match strikers to makeshift bracelets so they could continue shooting while reaching into a pocket to get a bomb and set it off. We find 26 unexploded devices inside the library alone and many more elsewhere.

It's the second day and none of the parents have been notified yet. They are going through hell. I help put students into body bags and we lay them all out together with the two shooters off to one side. The chaplain says a prayer over each one, but refuses to pray over the shooters. All of the students are sent away in ambulances, but the shooters are sent away separately.

Years later, I am watching television and stumble upon a scene where the daughter of a family is missing. At first I think she just ran away, but then I feel guilty and suddenly begin to see a hallway full of post-it notes, those CO2 IEDs and the many body bags, and I know I am in the midst of serious PTSD.

This is only one example of what some of our law enforcement officers go through every day, although thankfully without so many injuries and deaths. It's a tough life being a police officer these days and we need to find ways to support them.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.