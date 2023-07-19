New STR ordinance adopted by council in special meeting

The Bella Vista City Council repeals the city's 2022 ordinance regulating short-term rentals and adopts a new STR ordinance in a split vote July 12 during a special meeting at District Court.

This after Benton County Circuit Court Judge Christine Howart issues a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the city June 26, stopping the previous ordinance and leaving the city 30 days to appeal the decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The new STR ordinance includes an emergency clause stating the need to provide for rules regarding the operation of short-term rentals is immediate and necessary for public health and safety: "Therefore, an emergency is hereby declared to exist, and this Ordinance shall take full force and effect from and after the effective date of an ordinance of the Bella Vista City Council repealing Ordinance No. 2022-18, as amended."

Usually ordinances are not approved in full during a single meeting, but over three meetings with three separate readings.

During discussion prior to the vote, Ward 1, Position 2 Councilwoman Wendy Hughes said she supports the new ordinance as written, but is voting no because the special meeting (announced the day before) did not allow for public input or comments. "It's our job as officials to give respect to those who elected us and let them speak and be heard," she said. "It's actions like these that can cause citizens to distrust the government."

Ward 1, Position 1 Councilman Jerry Snow voted against the measure for several reasons. He said the new ordinance basically appears to be a copy of the old one, with just some items left out. He said the previous ordinance has been determined to be unconstitutional, and questioned whether the city could be held in contempt of the court by adopting a new ordinance.

City Attorney Jason Kelley replied to Snow saying there's similarities to the previous ordinance, but it is a new and different ordinance and not subject to the enjoinment in affect on the previous one. "By legislating a new ordinance, that is different, it is my opinion that you are not subject to contempt," Kelley said. "But I'll also say this, there are people challenging this who are probably going to say that you are. That doesn't mean they'll be successful."

Snow also said he doesn't see the need for an emergency clause and he cannot support that, and he thinks the ordinance is discriminatory because it "singles out" short-term rentals but does not address those who offer properties for long-term rentals.

Voting in favor of the new STR ordinance included councilmen Jim Wozniak (Ward 2, Position 1), Larry Wilms (Ward 2, Position 2), Doug Fowler (Ward 3, Position 1) and Craig Honchell (Ward 3, Position 2).

Honchell said he fully supports the ordinance the way it reads. "I'm having a struggle with what the problem is," he said. "You have parking restrictions; you have the same language that is in any kind of commercial venture. This just puts it into plain language; recourse for problems, permitting fees -- it's basically just asking who you are, what your property number is, contact information and et cetera. So I really struggle with this conversation that this is restrictive or limiting access or whatever it is."

Unlike the previous short-term rentals ordinance, the new ordinance does not address anything related to septic systems, safety inspections or insurance requirements.

Fowler addressed the septic systems aspect, stating the city's planning commission is determining whether the city should be involved in septic system management, providing variances and things like that, or instead if it should "lean on or rely on the Arkansas Department of Health to manage septic systems in Bella Vista," he said.

In a statement released after the special meeting, City Communications Director Cassi Lapp summarized the new STR ordinance as follows:

"The new ordinance mandates owners of short-term rental units obtain a permit from the city, as well as caps the total number of permits allowed within the city at 600. It requires the applicant to provide contact information and proof of the submission of local taxes to Bella Vista's Advertising and Promotion Commission, Discover Bella Vista.

"The new ordinance also regulates guest occupancy at each rental unit, set at a maximum of three guests per bedroom, which aligns with the state's fire code.

"The new ordinance does not address anything related to septic systems, safety inspections or insurance requirements.

"Any permits that have already been issued from the city will remain valid for one year from the date of the new ordinance, July 12, 2023, and permit holders need not reapply. New permit applications will be available from Community Development Services soon.

"As of July 12, there are 506 known short-term rentals in the city, said Council Member Doug Fowler, who also serves as the chairman of the A&P Commission.

"To date, the city has issued 149 permits, with 144 pending."

The ordinance sets application fees at $150 and a renewal fee of $100 for a STR that is not owner-occupied, or $50 and no renewal fee for one that is owner-occupied.

Any applicant who is denied a permit may appeal the decision to Mayor John Flynn within 10 days of the notice. The mayor will review the application, allow for additional information and render a final decision based on requirements within 30 days of the date of appeal.

Violations and permit revocations include fines between $250 and $500 on first offense for anyone operating a STR in violation of the ordinance, between $500 and $1,000 on second offense, and a third offense carries a $1,000 fine plus revocation of the STR permit.