The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by Staff Reports | July 19, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

July 24 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live-streamed.

July 20 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

July 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

New STR ordinance adopted by council in special meeting
by Samuel Clanton
Audrey’s Resale Boutique supports Bright Futures
by Staff Reports
Brother says fatal accident could have been avoided
by Rachel Dickerson
Citizens Support Councilman Snow After Meeting
by Samuel Clanton
Garden club announces yard of the month
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT