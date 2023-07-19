LETTER: Are there enough rivers and trees?

Dear Editor,

I have been fly fishing for over 40 years. As much as I enjoy casting, catching and releasing fish with a fly rod, the beauty and peacefulness of just standing waist deep in a river is a pleasure that's hard to describe. These simple acts usually allow me to relax, clear my head and just enjoy the harmony of the natural world I'm part of.

I often find my mind is most active as I feel the flow of the water against my boots and listen to the whispers of nature. But lately, I'm so troubled by political news surrounding the candidates contending for the Republican 2024 nomination for U.S. president that even a beautiful, peaceful river can't calm my nerves.

What troubles me the most is how my fellow citizens -- normally decent, clear thinking, law abiding, moral, conservative persons -- can consider for even a second allowing a despicable, disgusting, morally bankrupt person like Donald Trump anywhere near the White House. For that matter, how can those same people -- including his current opponents -- not have the courage to call him out for his many crimes, moral transgressions and anti-American behaviors? Surely, Republican voters can back at least one serious candidate to challenge Donald Trump.

I read that once upon a time in India insane people were tied to trees on the banks of rivers so the sound of moving water could draw out their madness. I wonder if we have enough rivers and enough trees to give every registered voter in America the same treatment?

Regards,

Dave Barfield

Bella Vista