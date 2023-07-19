June marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of June per Benton County Records.

June 5

Tyler Jeffrey Haggard, 31, Bella Vista, and Lauren Elizabeth Cochran, 31, Rogers

Fletcher Stephen Kelly, 23, and Kailey Jade Salley Sharkey, 26, both of Bella Vista

June 6

Taylor Allen Shelton, 29, and Jordan Mimi Jacobs, 28, both of Bella Vista

June 8

Ronald Gene Sprague, 52, and Laura Irene Knox, 49, both of Bella Vista

June 16

Tanner Chase Leonhardt, 23, and Maya Elise McClain, 22, both of Bella Vista

Cole Gordon Smith, 24, Rogers, and Mary Kathrine Cawood, 24, Bella Vista

June 19

Charlie Odell Elery, 82, and Anna Bess Ahlman, 84, both of Bella Vista

Michael Yang, 41, and Samantha Jewell Parrish, 35, both of Bella Vista

June 21

Caleb Dean Stanbery, 22, Bella Vista, and Gabrielle Hope Barnes, 22, Lowell

June 23

Ronald Milo Kellen, 72, and Yvonne Ann Blalock, 62, both of Bella Vista

June 26

Zachary Harold Sample, 29, and Georgianna Grace Bettis, 28, both of Bella Vista

June 29

Zachariah Dane Drye, 42, and Alexis Lauren Stoner, 42, both of Bella Vista

June 30

Jason Keovesai Phonsyry, 17, Bella Vista, and Emma Elizabeth Martinez, 17, Bentonville