June marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of June per Benton County Records.
June 5
Tyler Jeffrey Haggard, 31, Bella Vista, and Lauren Elizabeth Cochran, 31, Rogers
Fletcher Stephen Kelly, 23, and Kailey Jade Salley Sharkey, 26, both of Bella Vista
June 6
Taylor Allen Shelton, 29, and Jordan Mimi Jacobs, 28, both of Bella Vista
June 8
Ronald Gene Sprague, 52, and Laura Irene Knox, 49, both of Bella Vista
June 16
Tanner Chase Leonhardt, 23, and Maya Elise McClain, 22, both of Bella Vista
Cole Gordon Smith, 24, Rogers, and Mary Kathrine Cawood, 24, Bella Vista
June 19
Charlie Odell Elery, 82, and Anna Bess Ahlman, 84, both of Bella Vista
Michael Yang, 41, and Samantha Jewell Parrish, 35, both of Bella Vista
June 21
Caleb Dean Stanbery, 22, Bella Vista, and Gabrielle Hope Barnes, 22, Lowell
June 23
Ronald Milo Kellen, 72, and Yvonne Ann Blalock, 62, both of Bella Vista
June 26
Zachary Harold Sample, 29, and Georgianna Grace Bettis, 28, both of Bella Vista
June 29
Zachariah Dane Drye, 42, and Alexis Lauren Stoner, 42, both of Bella Vista
June 30
Jason Keovesai Phonsyry, 17, Bella Vista, and Emma Elizabeth Martinez, 17, Bentonville